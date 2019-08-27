20 λόγοι που αγαπάμε τους σκύλους

Όσοι έχουν σκύλους σήμερα είναι μια ευκαιρία να είναι πιο τρυφεροί μαζί τους καθώς κατά κάποιον τρόπο γιορτάζουν. Παγκόσμια ημέρα σκύλων σήμερα και τα υπέροχα τετράποδα αξίζουν μια αγκαλιά πιο μεγάλη από ποτέ; Γιατί; Μα γιατί τους αγαπάμε υπερβολικά πολύ!

Να 20 καλοί λόγοι που τους αγαπάμε

1. Θα σου δώσουν τις καλύτερες αγκαλιές

2. Δεν θα σου θυμώσουν ακόμη και αν τους φερθείς άσχημα

3. Χαίρονται κάθε φορά που σε βλέπουν

4. Μας βοηθάνε με κάθε τρόπο

5. Αποτελούν έναν καλό λόγο για να περπατάς

6. Σε μαθαίνουν να είσαι υπεύθυνος

7. Σου προσφέρουν άφθονο γέλιο

8. Δεν νιώθεις ποτέ μόνος

9. Σε κάνουν πιο ευαίσθητο και συμπονετικό άνθρωπο

10. Δεν θα βαρεθείς ποτέ αν δεν έχεις τι να κάνεις

11. Σου δείχνουν συνεχώς πως είσαι σημαντικός

12. Είναι πολύ διασκεδαστικοί

13. Μπορούν να σε περιμένουν για πάντα

14. Ό,τι βρουν θα στο δώσουν

15. Θα σε εμπιστευτούν δίχως δεύτερη σκέψη

16. Έχουν τα πιο αθώα βλέμματα

17. Σε βοηθούν να κοινωνικοποιηθείς

18. Νιώθουν εντελώς οικεία μαζί σου

19. Λατρεύουν τα παιδιά

20. Είναι πανέμορφοι

