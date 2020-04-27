Φωτογράφος απαθανατίζει τη στιγμή που δύο πιγκουίνοι που έχασαν τα ταίρια τους κοιτούν μαζί τα φώτα της πόλης

Ο Αυστραλός φωτογράφος Tobias Baumgaertner μοιράστηκε πρόσφατα μέσω Instagram αυτή τη φωτογραφία, που δείχνει δύο πιγκουίνους να κοιτούν τα φώτα της Μελβούρνης
«Σε περιόδους όπως αυτή, πραγματικά τυχεροί είναι αυτοί που μπορούν να βρίσκονται μαζί με τους ανθρώπους που αγαπούν. Αυτοί οι δύο πιγκουίνοι κάθονται σε έναν βράχο με θέα τα φώτα της Μελβούρνης. Στέκονταν εκεί για ώρες παρακολουθώντας τα λαμπερά φώτα. Ένας εθελοντής με πλησίασε και μου είπε ότι η λευκή ήταν πιγκουίνος σε μεγάλη σε ηλικία που είχε χάσει τον σύντροφό της και μάλλον το ίδιο συνέβη και στο νεότερο αρσενικό. Από τότε συναντώνται τακτικά παρηγορώντας ο ένας τον άλλο και στέκονται μαζί για ώρες βλέποντας τα φώτα της πόλης. Πέρασα 3 ολόκληρες νύχτες σε αυτήν την αποικία πιγκουίνων για να βγάλω αυτήν την φωτογραφία. Δεν επιτρεπόταν να χρησιμοποιήσω φλας και οι πιγκουίνοι κινούνταν συνεχώς. Ήταν πολύ δύσκολο να τραβήξω πλάνο, αλλά χαίρομαι που κατόρθωσα να πιάσω μια όμορφη στιγμή. Ελπίζω να την απολαύσετε όσο και εγώ», έγραψε ο Tobias στο Instagram του.
Εθελοντές ενημέρωσαν τον Tobias ότι οι δύο πιγκουίνοι είχαν χάσει πρόσφατα τα ταίρια τους και από τότε περνούν αρκετό χρόνο μαζί προσπαθώντας να παρηγορήσουν ο ένας τον άλλον
«Ο τρόπος με τον οποίο φρόντιζαν το ένα το άλλο τα έκανε να ξεχωρίζουν από την υπόλοιπη αποικία. Ενώ όλοι οι άλλοι πιγκουίνοι κοιμόντουσαν ή έτρεχαν γύρω- γύρω, αυτοί οι δύο φαινόταν να στέκονται εκεί και να απολαμβάνουν κάθε δευτερόλεπτο που περνούσαν μαζί αγκαλιασμένα. Ο πόνος τα έφερε μαζί. Απ’ ό, τι φαίνεται, κάποιες φορές βρίσκεις αγάπη εκεί που δεν το περιμένεις», πρόσθεσε ο φωτογράφος.
+ ένα βιντεάκι
– Happy World Penguin Day – Here is a short video of the two penguins which have recently touched so many hearts around the world. While standing on the rock and facing the Melbourne skyline, they are surrounded by the calls of hundreds of other little fairy penguins. May these two bring even more love into your lives! I am a dreamer,… I believe that it is important to have dreams as they make life worth living and give love meaning. I previously shared these penguin images to spread love because that, I believed, is what the world needed most right now. It was never intended to be scientifically accurate as it was quite obviously romanticized by adding my personal feelings of being separated from and longing for the one I can’t live without. I wrote these words from the bottom of my heart and never expected so many people to connect with them. Like with anything else in life too much of one thing has the potential to become dangerous and while we don’t know what goes on in these little penguins I’ve been advised by the scientific community that anthropomorphizing animals can have a negative influence on them as it “can… lead to inappropriate behaviors towards wild animals”. This is especially the case for animals living in such close proximity to the city as they are already dealing with various challenges. I have further been adviced that these two could be related, …the exact relation of these two is at this point probably hard to figure out but i am happy to hear that if they are not friends then they might at least be family. Either way I believe that this was a truly beautiful and magical moment that spread so much love around the world. I also believe that humans protect what they can connect with and it acts as a reminder that we share this beautiful world with many other beings which come in various shapes and sizes, degrees of fluffiness and colors as well as with specific needs crucial for their survival. It presents us with just one of many reasons why we should protect the ones with no voice to stand up for themselves and most importantly it has shown us that if we care and come together we could change the world… CONTINUE IN COMMENTS…
26.7k Likes, 1,647 Comments – Tobias Baumgaertner (@tobiasvisuals) on Instagram: “- Happy World Penguin Day – Here is a short video of the two penguins which have recently touched…”
*ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ
Πιγκουίνοι επισκέπτονται για πρώτη φορά άλλα ζώα, σε ενυδρείο που έκλεισε λόγω Κορωνοϊού
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ