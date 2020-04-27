Φωτογράφος απαθανατίζει τη στιγμή που δύο πιγκουίνοι που έχασαν τα ταίρια τους κοιτούν μαζί τα φώτα της πόλης

Ο Αυστραλός φωτογράφος Tobias Baumgaertner μοιράστηκε πρόσφατα μέσω Instagram αυτή τη φωτογραφία, που δείχνει δύο πιγκουίνους να κοιτούν τα φώτα της Μελβούρνης

«Σε περιόδους όπως αυτή, πραγματικά τυχεροί είναι αυτοί που μπορούν να βρίσκονται μαζί με τους ανθρώπους που αγαπούν. Αυτοί οι δύο πιγκουίνοι κάθονται σε έναν βράχο με θέα τα φώτα της Μελβούρνης. Στέκονταν εκεί για ώρες παρακολουθώντας τα λαμπερά φώτα. Ένας εθελοντής με πλησίασε και μου είπε ότι η λευκή ήταν πιγκουίνος σε μεγάλη σε ηλικία που είχε χάσει τον σύντροφό της και μάλλον το ίδιο συνέβη και στο νεότερο αρσενικό. Από τότε συναντώνται τακτικά παρηγορώντας ο ένας τον άλλο και στέκονται μαζί για ώρες βλέποντας τα φώτα της πόλης. Πέρασα 3 ολόκληρες νύχτες σε αυτήν την αποικία πιγκουίνων για να βγάλω αυτήν την φωτογραφία. Δεν επιτρεπόταν να χρησιμοποιήσω φλας και οι πιγκουίνοι κινούνταν συνεχώς. Ήταν πολύ δύσκολο να τραβήξω πλάνο, αλλά χαίρομαι που κατόρθωσα να πιάσω μια όμορφη στιγμή. Ελπίζω να την απολαύσετε όσο και εγώ», έγραψε ο Tobias στο Instagram του.

Εθελοντές ενημέρωσαν τον Tobias ότι οι δύο πιγκουίνοι είχαν χάσει πρόσφατα τα ταίρια τους και από τότε περνούν αρκετό χρόνο μαζί προσπαθώντας να παρηγορήσουν ο ένας τον άλλον

«Ο τρόπος με τον οποίο φρόντιζαν το ένα το άλλο τα έκανε να ξεχωρίζουν από την υπόλοιπη αποικία. Ενώ όλοι οι άλλοι πιγκουίνοι κοιμόντουσαν ή έτρεχαν γύρω- γύρω, αυτοί οι δύο φαινόταν να στέκονται εκεί και να απολαμβάνουν κάθε δευτερόλεπτο που περνούσαν μαζί αγκαλιασμένα. Ο πόνος τα έφερε μαζί. Απ’ ό, τι φαίνεται, κάποιες φορές βρίσκεις αγάπη εκεί που δεν το περιμένεις», πρόσθεσε ο φωτογράφος.

+ ένα βιντεάκι

